Trupanion (TRUP) Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Antero Midstream (AM) Position Maintained by Pinnacle Holdings Llc

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 151,450 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 161,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 330,431 shares traded or 22.50% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream (AM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.19% . The hedge fund held 317,889 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64B, up from 311,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 44.60 million shares traded or 517.01% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM)

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 67,671 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 10,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold AM shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability invested in 0% or 317,889 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd reported 1.93 million shares stake.

