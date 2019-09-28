Trupanion (TRUP) Position Held by Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc; Hyman Charles D Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered by $998,452

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 145,665 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 40,000 shares to 50,231 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 200,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,225 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 5,891 shares. Coho Prns accumulated 2,513 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 450,841 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 88,838 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 137,177 shares. Advsr Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 25,094 shares. Scott And Selber has 7,109 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,057 shares. Benin holds 0.11% or 721 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg stated it has 12,042 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 14,187 were accumulated by Keystone Finance Planning Inc. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moors & Cabot reported 20,109 shares stake.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,110 shares to 303,657 shares, valued at $64.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

