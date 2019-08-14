Trupanion (TRUP) Holding Increased by Avenir Corp; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 17,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.69. About 924,928 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 45,773 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22,671 shares to 239,532 shares, valued at $36.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,565 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.12 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,246 shares to 7,622 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).