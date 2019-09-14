Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Upped Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 171,682 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. by 36,134 shares to 249,780 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,590 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

