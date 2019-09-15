Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Increased Holding; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Position in Rpc (RES) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 64.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 73,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299,000, down from 115,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 1.24 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 171,682 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct)

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29 million for 70.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold RES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 373 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp, New York-based fund reported 397,800 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 29,256 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 1,948 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 73,400 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Pnc Financial Serv Group Incorporated Inc has 19,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 44,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Natixis invested in 175,513 shares. Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 114,444 shares. 522,159 are owned by Brandywine Ltd. Huntington Savings Bank owns 458 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3,704 shares to 119,120 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 385,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

