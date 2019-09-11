Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $320,000 as Shares Declined; Tieton Capital Management Lowered Its Steelcase (SCS) Position by $1.12 Million; Stock Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 15,489 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 48,257 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $48.49 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

