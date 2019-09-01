Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Upped Stake by $1.26 Million as Stock Declined; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Boosted Its Position by $2.69 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 30,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 642,656 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.55 million, up from 612,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 715,853 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Trupanion (TRUP) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 39,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.62 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Trupanion for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 124,368 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 57,050 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $578.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 102,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.98M shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).