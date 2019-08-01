Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Accident & Health Insurance companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trupanion Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 84.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Trupanion Inc. has 6.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 2.15% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trupanion Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion Inc. 0.00% -0.60% -0.40% Industry Average 8.53% 9.40% 1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Trupanion Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion Inc. N/A 31 0.00 Industry Average 500.78M 5.87B 14.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Trupanion Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.63

With average price target of $46, Trupanion Inc. has a potential upside of 43.44%. The potential upside of the competitors is 32.20%. Given Trupanion Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trupanion Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trupanion Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trupanion Inc. -5.72% -9.87% -3.1% 25.18% -20.26% 26.32% Industry Average 0.60% 2.44% 9.31% 16.96% 8.48% 20.08%

For the past year Trupanion Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trupanion Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Trupanion Inc.’s competitors have 1.80 and 1.80 for Current and Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Risk & Volatility

Trupanion Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Trupanion Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.90 which is 9.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Trupanion Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trupanion Inc. shows that it’s better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to Trupanion Inc.’s peers.

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Seattle, Washington.