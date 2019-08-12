Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) and Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Accident & Health Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion Inc. 32 3.12 N/A -0.03 0.00 Aflac Incorporated 51 1.79 N/A 4.10 12.83

Table 1 demonstrates Trupanion Inc. and Aflac Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trupanion Inc. and Aflac Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4% Aflac Incorporated 0.00% 12.1% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Trupanion Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aflac Incorporated’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Trupanion Inc. and Aflac Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aflac Incorporated 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Aflac Incorporated is $54.5, which is potential 3.06% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trupanion Inc. and Aflac Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.4%. Trupanion Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Aflac Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trupanion Inc. -5.72% -9.87% -3.1% 25.18% -20.26% 26.32% Aflac Incorporated -2.37% -5.7% 4.82% 11.1% 13.62% 15.54%

For the past year Trupanion Inc. has stronger performance than Aflac Incorporated

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Aflac Incorporated beats Trupanion Inc.

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides products designed to protect individuals from depletion of assets comprising accident, cancer, critical illness/care, hospital indemnity, fixed-benefit dental, and vision care plans; and loss-of-income products, such as life and short-term disability plans in the United States. The company sells its products through sales associates and brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.