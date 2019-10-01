Truett-Hurst, Inc. (THST) At $1.40 Forms Bottom; Jane Street Group Has Increased Burlington Stores (BURL) Position

Jane Street Group Llc increased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 2,044 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock rose 6.27%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 24,044 shares with $4.09M value, up from 22,000 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $13.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $199.82. About 679,705 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%

Among 6 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Burlington Stores has $24200 highest and $162 lowest target. $207.29’s average target is 3.74% above currents $199.82 stock price. Burlington Stores had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. Wells Fargo maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 20 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Service reported 30 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Marsico Mngmt Lc owns 0.3% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 48,903 shares. Regions Fincl owns 2,020 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 410 shares. Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 34,500 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 414,586 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 11,090 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 3,320 shares. Aqr Cap Management reported 24,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Samlyn Cap Lc has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 350 are held by Optimum Inv. Virtu Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 2,581 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd accumulated 1,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Catalyst Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 115 shares.