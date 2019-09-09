Truepoint Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $15.53 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sageworth Trust Co Decreased Its Position by $352,470

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Another recent and important The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $373.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.50 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.