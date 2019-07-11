Truepoint Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $15.53 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Rose While Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed by $389,603 Its Position

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 7,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 70,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,130 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Lc. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heartland has invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blb&B Limited Liability Company has 214,149 shares. 23,437 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Alps holds 1.83 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Group owns 2,200 shares. Van Strum Towne accumulated 6,367 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Macroview reported 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 109,481 were reported by American Bancorporation. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adirondack Trust accumulated 0.88% or 22,849 shares. Moreover, Forbes J M And Company Llp has 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Santa Barbara Asset Lc accumulated 3.41 million shares or 2.87% of the stock. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited invested in 0.53% or 9,790 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. 9,000 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $845,100. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).