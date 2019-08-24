Truepoint Trimmed Holding in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $335,472; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Raised as Share Price Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 3196.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 2.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 66,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.21M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 827,220 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Transaction Is Expected to Close Early in Fiscal Year Beginning May 1; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares to 61,408 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp owns 0.06% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,413 shares. Raymond James Na owns 5,073 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Co reported 7,223 shares stake. Capital Limited Limited Liability reported 25 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Bb&T Securities Limited Com owns 189,519 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Company reported 328,600 shares. Bartlett Llc has 73,840 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. North Star Mngmt holds 2,890 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.11% or 10,659 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Llc has 0.14% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 5,903 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 26,853 shares. Parkside Financial Bank invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Pggm Invests invested in 173,455 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Just Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “COAC Recommends Bill To Boost Imports From Northern Triangle – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnLink Midstream Closes Simplification Transaction – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.