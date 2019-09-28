Truepoint Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $379,470; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut by $379,642 Its Holding

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 2,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, up from 2,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 4,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 183,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36 million, down from 187,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,037 shares to 4,385 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,861 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.