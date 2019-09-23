Truepoint Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Trimmed by $2.45 Million as Share Price Rose; Home Depot (HD) Stake Has Boosted by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 3,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, up from 29,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $226.82. About 747,469 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 22,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 250,882 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.51 million, down from 273,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.25. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 72,278 shares to 289,535 shares, valued at $19.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 14,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodley Farra Manion Port Management holds 0.03% or 2,702 shares. Reliant Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.55% or 6,586 shares. South State Corporation owns 114,134 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 21,100 are held by Spark Investment Management Ltd. Blue Fincl Cap holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,554 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 1.67M shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.83% stake. Usa Finance Portformulas Corporation stated it has 3.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benedict Finance Advsr reported 42,171 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Ltd Llc owns 82,358 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.85 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Cap Inc Ri holds 47,876 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wagner Bowman Management owns 6,565 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 3.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.01 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 58,703 shares. Bb&T owns 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 171,943 shares. Edgestream Partners L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,405 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 199,590 shares. Colony Gp Lc invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Manhattan Co reported 44,841 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt has invested 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sigma Planning has 34,567 shares. Gm Advisory Gru invested in 2,858 shares.