Truepoint Lowered Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $15.53 Million; Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Walmart Com (WMT) Position by $337,032 as Market Valuation Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Looks to Scale Back in U.K. and Brazil, With an Eye on India; 15/03/2018 – FORMER WALMART EXECUTIVE FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT IN CALIFORNIA; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chewy Seeks to Prove Its No Pets.com in Its IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Kroger Catch Walmart in Online Grocery Sales? – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Kroger Stumbles as Competition Gets Fiercer in the Grocery Space – Bloomberg” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Up 35% YTD, Target Stock Is Still Undervalued – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 8,399 shares to 315,461 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares to 246,022 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $2.20M worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, January 31 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 41,088 shares. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.