Truepoint Lowered By $378,240 Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Decreased Anixter Intl (AXE) Position

Truepoint Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 7.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Truepoint Inc holds 23,317 shares with $4.50M value, down from 25,287 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $532.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $186.73. About 7.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Jillian D’Onfro: Whoa – sources telling @lizzadwoskin that WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum will soon leave Facebook (giving up his; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, Oculus Go, is finally debuting; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say; 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 05/04/2018 – Cramer previously said the “long knives” had been drawn for Facebook after a slew of criticism over its data privacy practices; 11/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook Is Complicated. That Shouldn’t Stop Lawmakers; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) stake by 13.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 11,037 shares as Anixter Intl Inc (AXE)’s stock rose 3.66%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 68,588 shares with $4.10M value, down from 79,625 last quarter. Anixter Intl Inc now has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 70,896 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook’s Wrongdoing – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Truepoint Inc increased Vanguard Tax (VEA) stake by 140,389 shares to 5.15 million valued at $214.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) stake by 9,894 shares and now owns 35,894 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.06 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington Corp accumulated 500 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 5.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Associates Mo reported 275,346 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 84,104 shares. 3,716 are owned by Cannell Peter B & Company. Psagot House reported 144,774 shares stake. The Vermont-based Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 11,859 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability has 8.11M shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 12,104 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability owns 161,668 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Axon Capital Lp has invested 15.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shell Asset holds 0.97% or 226,407 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.04% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.96% above currents $186.73 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold AXE shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 26.88 million shares or 0.20% more from 26.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,657 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Parkside Bancshares & Tru invested in 0.01% or 372 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 16,982 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 22,611 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.03% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 6,568 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Earnest Partners stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 82 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 6,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% stake. First Tru Lp owns 34,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited owns 515,879 shares. 411,145 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon.

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Anixter International Inc. (AXE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Anixter International (AXE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.