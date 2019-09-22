Truepoint Holding in Facebook (FB) Lowered by $378,240 as Shares Rose; Richard C Young & Company Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For Mark Zuckerberg, This Hearing Has Been No Sweat; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 21/05/2018 – MoveOn and other left-leaning groups are petitioning FTC to break up Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s privacy plans in Europe; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.74 million shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,140 shares to 37,455 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 25,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Old Point Trust And Fincl Serv N A has invested 2.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 11,691 shares. Moreover, Cadence Natl Bank Na has 1.16% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Motco has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 404 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 2,313 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1.95 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 1,600 shares. Town Country Bankshares Comm Dba First Bankers Comm reported 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 411 are held by Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Vanguard Gru holds 19.84 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cleararc stated it has 3,953 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 25,949 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 883,251 shares. Atlanta Com L L C accumulated 105,695 shares. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 220,901 shares. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca invested in 2.75% or 15,538 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.55% or 40,356 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,500 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 3,936 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund stated it has 50,104 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited holds 59,980 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Co reported 60,663 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,421 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 343,374 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Comgest Investors Sas invested in 0.09% or 22,500 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 78,057 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $97.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 41,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,353 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT).