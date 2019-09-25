Truepoint Holding in Facebook (FB) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Holding in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by $1.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $182.87. About 14.42M shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 07/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls:; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Mark Zuckerberg finally says `sorry’ for Facebook privacy scandal; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE WON’T TOLERATE FACEBOOK DATA USE TO MANIPULATE OPINION; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Blowback Turns into a Storm; 19/03/2018 – Full story: Facebook hires digital forensics firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 11,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 120,101 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, down from 131,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $154.71. About 1.56 million shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.96M shares. 32,851 were reported by Paloma Management. Sigma Planning reported 4,108 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 366,080 are owned by Eagle Asset Management Inc. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 571,817 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 19,532 shares. Sei Invs owns 557,946 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Schroder Management Grp Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 3,610 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 252 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 35,163 shares. Cim Lc stated it has 9,029 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 161,238 were reported by Jag Capital Ltd Liability Com. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.47% or 52,743 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Ltd has 0.38% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 21,888 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 94.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OPKO Health Switches to Multichannel Veeva CRM to Drive More Effective Customer Engagement – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Veeva Systems Reaches Key Milestone 18 Months Early – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 25,946 shares to 402,162 shares, valued at $45.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 281,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.57 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Capital has invested 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Liability has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 38,841 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 1.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,877 shares. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Country Trust Bancshares accumulated 1.82% or 216,582 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp holds 0.37% or 11,378 shares. Haverford Trust owns 8,296 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4.31% stake. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 16,949 shares. Moreover, Cs Mckee Lp has 2.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford And has 3.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullinan Assocs reported 125,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).