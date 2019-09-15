Truepoint Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake by $49.42 Million; Market Value Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 983,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.24M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 259,917 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT)

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 3,248 shares to 917,596 shares, valued at $137.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,317 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Jcic Asset Inc reported 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interactive Fincl Advsr holds 0.03% or 500 shares. Regentatlantic Capital holds 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 258,014 shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 6.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blume invested 3.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bell Bank & Trust invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer Asset has 2.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Victory Cap Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Com has 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sphera Funds Management Limited reported 53,741 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 38,560 shares.

Analysts await PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.97% negative EPS growth.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 3.69M shares to 5.76 million shares, valued at $96.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 34,947 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.05% or 58,200 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 79,765 shares. 8,697 were accumulated by National Asset. Sectoral Asset invested in 450,638 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). D E Shaw And holds 837,222 shares. Moore Lp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Principal Finance owns 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 15,973 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 4.50M shares. Connecticut-based Great Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 5,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com reported 33,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shanda Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 0.25% or 30,332 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 80,000 shares.