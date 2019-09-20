Truepoint Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $642,257; Stock Rose; Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 27.04M shares traded or 10.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 91.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 182,300 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 981,251 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 22,500 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 69,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,453 shares, and cut its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (NASDAQ:OVLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares to 12,754 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,317 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).