Truepoint Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB)

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 2,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, up from 2,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 2,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, up from 47,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 01/05/2018 – Larger companies will have the ability to send and receive messages with people on the WhatsApp platform, says Facebook’s David Marcus; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Testimony: Senators Question Facebook’s Commitment to Privacy; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, lnstagram over patent infringement; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 06/04/2018 – VC pioneer Ann Winblad: A Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable business model; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Be Probed by FTC for Use of Personal Data; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Audit on Hold Amid U.K. Probe

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 1.5% or 431,006 shares. New England Rech & Management invested in 0.57% or 4,350 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Com has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 17,088 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,622 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 34,127 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 18,214 shares. Argent Communications has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Co reported 24,400 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.57% or 6.49 million shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association owns 2.81 million shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 60,117 shares. Riverpark Advsr reported 6.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrow Fincl Corp holds 1.4% or 33,836 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,405 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to pay â€˜subsetâ€™ of news tab publishers – Live Trading News” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Large Internet stocks ‘compelling’ heading into earnings – RBC – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo Bank & Trust accumulated 5,255 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parsec Financial Mgmt reported 210,885 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. C Ww Wide Grp Holdg A S owns 3,073 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Money Mngmt Ltd Llc has 32,369 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 1.69% or 251,686 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc reported 47,862 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,128 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 3.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,766 shares. Fairfield Bush & Company invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp holds 8,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V owns 5,025 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 0.37% or 9,603 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation reported 101,823 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson discloses positive Invokana development – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Drugmakers pursue new plan to wrap opioid suits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 3,248 shares to 917,596 shares, valued at $137.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWP) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,861 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).