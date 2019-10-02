Truepoint Has Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Federated Investors Has Decreased Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Position

Federated Investors Inc decreased Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) stake by 6.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 10,178 shares as Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST)’s stock rose 16.70%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 136,292 shares with $5.40 million value, down from 146,470 last quarter. Casella Waste Sys Inc now has $2.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 155,846 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS

Truepoint Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 97.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Truepoint Inc acquired 2,730 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)'s stock declined 8.26%. The Truepoint Inc holds 5,538 shares with $771,000 value, up from 2,808 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 7.67 million shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casella Waste Systems has $5200 highest and $36 lowest target. $44’s average target is 2.30% above currents $43.01 stock price. Casella Waste Systems had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $56,479 activity. Heald Christopher bought $56,479 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.66 million for 30.72 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0.21% or 1.39M shares. Sei Invs owns 136,895 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Menta Limited Liability stated it has 6,950 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 26,835 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Tygh Capital Management holds 318,723 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 112,490 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested in 0.01% or 2,553 shares. 140,367 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 62,546 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 356 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Company invested 0.55% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Dorsey Wright Associate holds 1,028 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Federated Investors Inc increased Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 38,004 shares to 63,409 valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 95,325 shares and now owns 148,221 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Remarketed Business Finance Authority of the State of New Hampshire Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Permit Expansion at Its WasteUSA Landfill – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nuverra Environmental leads industrial gainers; Charah Solutions only loser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can Johnson and Johnson Stock Overcome Opiod Implications? – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,500 shares. Rbo Communication Limited Liability Com invested in 7.28% or 223,000 shares. Country Club Na stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thomas White has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgemoor Investment has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Com has 3.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru invested in 1.70 million shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 50,713 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Shayne And Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 1,800 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Llp owns 6.81M shares for 9.76% of their portfolio. Essex Svcs has 81,015 shares. 2,405 are held by Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company stated it has 57,019 shares.

Truepoint Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,037 shares to 4,385 valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 8 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.13% above currents $131.53 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.