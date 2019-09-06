Truepoint Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $15.53 Million; Shares Rose; Amalgamated Bank Trimmed Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Stake by $725,625

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 1.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 750,209 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 23/04/2018 – I’ve never seen more confusion and uncertainty on an FDA panel: FDA panel offers a wavering thumbs up for 2 mg baricitinib, thumbs down on 4 mg $LLY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 20.04 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,600 were reported by Pointstate Capital Lp. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Svcs reported 6,624 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,364 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Lc has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 25,648 shares. Etrade Capital Lc holds 24,628 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Group, a Texas-based fund reported 3,617 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc owns 9,995 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 98,407 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 135,675 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,000 shares. Whittier Trust Communications reported 15,485 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 3.64% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 1.28 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 7,608 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 1.88 million shares. Legacy Private Tru owns 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 10,109 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,541 shares to 318,170 shares, valued at $33.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of stock or 205,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Gp Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,000 shares. Harvey Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 3,325 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 295,655 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc owns 9,748 shares. 733,356 were reported by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 5,267 shares or 0% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Co reported 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability Com reported 15,147 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability holds 12,857 shares. Bainco Int invested in 1.18% or 69,516 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.16M shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 51,352 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Albion Fincl Ut owns 8,810 shares. Parsons Cap Incorporated Ri owns 1.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 117,875 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd has 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,000 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,717 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,257 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).