Truepoint Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $15.53 Million; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Valuation Rose, Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Stake by $520,000

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 17,900 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.15M shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,717 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,022 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mo(Gm) (NYSE:GM) by 70,841 shares to 132,015 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vangrd Emrg(Vwo (VWO) by 15,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $236.05M for 24.36 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

