Truepoint Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $379,470; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Lowered Holding

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 2,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, up from 2,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 6,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,909 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29 million, down from 45,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.74M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,037 shares to 4,385 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,754 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.19 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Risk Mngd Div Eq (ETJ) by 78,109 shares to 95,634 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.