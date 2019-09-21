Truepoint Has Lifted Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by $513,081; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped First Solar (FSLR) Stake

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 105.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 19,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 36,947 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.42M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $21.68 AT QTR END, FLAT FROM 4Q17 AND UP 8% FROM 1Q17; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp: Disclosures Reference 10-Q for 1Q, Which Was Filed on May 4

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60M shares traded or 53.65% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Domini Impact Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,908 shares or 6.3% of all its holdings. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Profund Advsrs Llc invested in 7,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 3,665 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 25 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt LP invested in 2.77% or 267,542 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Investec Asset Mngmt reported 119,767 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc has 67,110 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 15,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 1.11% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Fil holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Solar Update: Steady Progress – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Solar Evolves U.S. EPC Delivery Approach with Third-Party Execution Model – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Solar, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, CPA, NXGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 343,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,970 shares to 23,317 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,754 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Liability holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Lc holds 193,142 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 255,153 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 24,441 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability has 14,230 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.07% or 24,166 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 70 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 1.45M shares. Clark Capital Mngmt holds 1.26 million shares. Cls Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Hartford Investment has invested 0.06% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Corporation stated it has 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability has 18,916 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston stated it has 10.66 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 884 are held by Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fifth Third’s Far-Sightedness Could Save It Some Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) finances developer’s 12-story apartment project downtown – Nashville Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.