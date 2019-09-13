Truepoint Has Lifted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake; Shorts at Psychemedics (PMD) Lowered By 21.57%

Truepoint Inc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 105.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Truepoint Inc acquired 19,003 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Truepoint Inc holds 36,947 shares with $1.03M value, up from 17,944 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $20.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 1.71 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) had a decrease of 21.57% in short interest. PMD’s SI was 8,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.57% from 10,200 shares previously. With 28,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)’s short sellers to cover PMD’s short positions. The SI to Psychemedics Corporation’s float is 0.16%. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 4,038 shares traded. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 56.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) finances developer’s 12-story apartment project downtown – Nashville Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Valley National (VLY) Gets Regulatory Nod for Oritani Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,317 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 28,877 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 17,040 shares. 186,057 are held by Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co owns 27,422 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 154,409 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.08% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 2,928 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.74% stake. Natl Pension Serv has 0.08% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 1.13M were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Css Ltd Com Il has 0% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 1,124 shares. Bollard Gru Limited holds 18,833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Capstone Fincl stated it has 0.32% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Truepoint Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 8 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 3,248 shares and now owns 917,596 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity. Bayh Evan bought $103,720 worth of stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 11.36% above currents $28.51 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wood. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.89 million. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14,941 activity. 500 shares were bought by Doucot Charles M, worth $4,951. $9,990 worth of stock was bought by KUBACKI RAYMOND C JR on Friday, June 14.

More notable recent Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Psychemedics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PMD) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold Psychemedics Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.78 million shares or 8.47% less from 3.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) or 148 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 28,822 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,543 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,548 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 13,528 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 195,421 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 5,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,200 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6,328 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc owns 33,369 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 17,950 shares.