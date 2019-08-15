Truepoint Has Decreased Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holding by $335,472; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $3.23 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 11,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 102,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 1.82 million shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,523 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 812,508 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 15/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.70 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $373.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IWP).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.39 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

