Truepoint Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Prospector Partners Has Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Stake By $6.26 Million

Truepoint Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 93.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Truepoint Inc acquired 4,829 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Truepoint Inc holds 9,989 shares with $1.34M value, up from 5,160 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 11.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 1002.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 160,400 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)'s stock rose 8.97%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 176,400 shares with $6.97M value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 2.00 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Update: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Gained 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why – Nasdaq" on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs accumulated 34,624 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Primecap Communications Ca reported 0.22% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 91,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo owns 11,672 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 51.03M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 237,805 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0% or 12,219 shares. 188,100 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Parnassus Investments Ca has 1.92M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.8% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Insight 2811 reported 0.51% stake. Thematic Prtnrs Limited Co holds 2.56% or 1.21 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Lc owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 47 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.61 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Comm Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 9.98% above currents $39.66 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3600 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, July 18.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736 worth of stock.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) stake by 13,000 shares to 436,200 valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 15,800 shares and now owns 94,300 shares. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,971 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hexavest invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bryn Mawr Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 409,634 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 18,766 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Assoc has 1.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Llp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,567 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation has 328,790 shares for 4.61% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 2.42% or 241,129 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth invested in 1.04% or 20,785 shares. Private Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,775 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 3.16% or 660,538 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 158,020 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta has invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windward Cap Mgmt Communications Ca has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Truepoint Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,037 shares to 4,385 valued at $935,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 22,474 shares and now owns 250,882 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was reduced too.