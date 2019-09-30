Truepoint Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $642,257 as Shares Rose; As Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose, Harris Associates LP Decreased Holding by $9.45 Million

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 15.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 48,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703.79M, down from 3.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $204.83. About 894,025 shares traded or 17.86% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 01/05/2018 – INVEST BANK LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATING CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Grants-Cibola County School District 1, Nm’s Goult To A3; Outlook Negative; 21/03/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN BANK GMBH OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2 On University Of San Francisco’s (CA) Bonds; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DEAL WILL NOT DO MUCH TO IMPROVE NOVARTIS’S CREDIT METRICS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS AND WE EXPECT COMPANY TO CONTINUE OPERATING WITH A LEVERAGE; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Henderson County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIBRIA’S RATINGS AFTER ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION BY; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES TANZANIA’S REAL GDP GROWTH AROUND 6.8% 2018-2019

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73M for 25.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 134,005 shares to 89.24 million shares, valued at $2.59B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 228,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,554 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 482 shares. First Manhattan reported 169,311 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated holds 2.32% or 24.67 million shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,205 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.14% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 40,267 shares. The California-based Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Massachusetts-based Altarock Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 19.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 304,790 shares. Pitcairn invested in 2,071 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 345 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,310 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 3,248 shares to 917,596 shares, valued at $137.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,317 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

