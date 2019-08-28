Truepoint Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $15.53 Million; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lowered Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 33,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 39,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 213,128 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $120.95. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 87,156 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $89.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 385 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,344 shares. Argent Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust Com stated it has 71,186 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 8,673 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 34,612 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware accumulated 257,615 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 120,235 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. 45,539 were accumulated by Parsec Finance Mngmt. M Hldgs Securities Inc reported 74,301 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors holds 0.76% or 46,836 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Group accumulated 4,804 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 13.32M were accumulated by Cap World Invsts.

