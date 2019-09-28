Truepoint Boosted Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Leonard Green Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 105.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 19,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 36,947 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 4.23M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with lntellect; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fifth Third Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FITB); 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 19/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Introduces Card-free ATMs

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney and Apple Won’t Let You Binge Watch – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer: Disney, Salesforce ‘Were Wrong’ For Not Buying Twitter – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,384 were accumulated by Bsw Wealth Prtn. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Research & Management invested 1.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hs Mgmt Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 1.72M shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.61% or 13,375 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsons Mngmt Ri invested in 1.19% or 77,918 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 1.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 325,436 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 986,330 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Company invested in 6.05% or 929,511 shares. Montag A & stated it has 68,582 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Communication holds 375,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Mai reported 80,134 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. California-based Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca has invested 2.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Steadfast Lp stated it has 37,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 34,660 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny holds 0.06% or 110,757 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Twin Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,100 shares. Capwealth Ltd Llc accumulated 116,242 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.32% or 88,263 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 1.84 million were reported by Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc. Johnson Counsel accumulated 199,825 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.12% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 3.84 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 10.62M shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 121,780 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 607,621 shares.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.