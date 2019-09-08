Truenorth Upped Its Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Position by $448,350; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Redmile Group Has Upped Its Position

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 61,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 176,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.71 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18 million shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 10,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 59,718 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares to 855,932 shares, valued at $54.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A had bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5.