Truenorth Upped Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $467,752; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Holder Vontobel Asset Management Decreased by $41.69 Million Its Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 205,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.70 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.59M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,214 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 8,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 1.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.43% or 3.65 million shares. 243,321 were reported by Adelante Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 89,823 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 5,941 shares. 21,316 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 86,351 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc holds 125,596 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust accumulated 0.02% or 1,195 shares. 611,179 are held by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Miles Cap owns 0.35% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,020 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.02% or 1,532 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 547,664 shares. Greystone Managed Invs holds 66,611 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 129 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 9.22M shares to 45.75M shares, valued at $400.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 58,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Clearbridge Invests Limited Co owns 8.59M shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 3,443 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk LP has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.34% or 175,389 shares. Schroder Investment has 393,945 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Amer Interest Group, a New York-based fund reported 90,455 shares. Moreover, Choate Invest has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,093 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com invested in 1,250 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alps owns 1,537 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 93,232 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 87,700 shares. Forbes J M & Llp has 0.15% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,009 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 7,327 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

