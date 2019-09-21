Truenorth Trimmed Position in Curtiss Wright (CW) by $2.25 Million as Share Price Rose; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Visa (V) Holding by $558,140

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 65.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 3,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298,000, down from 4,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 94.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 17,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 1,088 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138,000, down from 18,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 347,598 shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx accumulated 143,139 shares. 2,347 are held by Garde Capital. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,989 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 1.1% or 330,385 shares. Prudential Fincl has 1.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 2.54% or 144,028 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.91% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2.75M were accumulated by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Hikari Pwr Limited owns 153,300 shares. Country Club Na holds 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 7,470 shares. Grand Jean Management accumulated 98,616 shares. Meridian Mngmt Co holds 1.47% or 19,083 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Com Ca has invested 3.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gradient Invests Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Force Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8.89% or 17,236 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,305 shares to 389,345 shares, valued at $114.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.62 million for 17.45 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% or 183,581 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.16% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 30,437 were accumulated by Putnam Llc. Amer Gru accumulated 83,564 shares. Ameritas Invest has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,353 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 36,148 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 0.03% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Invesco Ltd holds 316,592 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 4,676 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Moreover, Washington Cap Mngmt has 0.62% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Atria Limited stated it has 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated reported 200 shares stake. Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 44,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Curtiss-Wright to Celebrate 90th Anniversary of Listing on the New York Stock Exchange – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Curtiss-Wright awarded $80 in submarine contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s (NYSE:CW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.