Truenorth Trimmed Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 417 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 544 sold and reduced their stock positions in Qualcomm Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 901.11 million shares, down from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Qualcomm Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 46 to 26 for a decrease of 20. Sold All: 102 Reduced: 442 Increased: 324 New Position: 93.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.75 million for 30.29 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. holds 10.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated for 2.32 million shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 430,196 shares or 8.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Asset Management Inc has 6.16% invested in the company for 607,069 shares. The New York-based Tanaka Capital Management Inc has invested 5.91% in the stock. Valueworks Llc, a New York-based fund reported 142,801 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.31 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 39.66 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $135 target. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1.

Truenorth Inc increased Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) stake by 13,548 shares to 107,679 valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 6,467 shares and now owns 12,852 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.09 million for 15.69 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

