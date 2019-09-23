Truenorth Trimmed Its Stake in Curtiss Wright (CW) by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Verition Fund Management Has Boosted Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position by $865,788; Share Value Declined

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 94.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 17,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 1,088 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138,000, down from 18,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 90,869 shares traded. CurtiS-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW)

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 411.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 6,989 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises

Analysts await CurtiS-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.62 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by CurtiS-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

