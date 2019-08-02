Truenorth Stake in Illumina (ILMN) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised Its Philip Morris (PM) Holding

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 10,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 12,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $295.15. About 305,462 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 4,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 88,272 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 83,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 1.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,740 shares to 2,089 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,857 shares, and has risen its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 466 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company accumulated 800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 269,170 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 2,234 shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.69% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 15,043 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 203,431 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Checchi Advisers Lc owns 948 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 8 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0.01% or 12,634 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs owns 18,590 shares. De Burlo Grp owns 10,233 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 53,364 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 2,371 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Grassi Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Payden Rygel has 323,800 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. American Int Group owns 5.11 million shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,432 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 283,527 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 38,863 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wright Service stated it has 31,193 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 3,450 shares. Provident Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.61% or 1.89M shares. Bar Harbor Tru Ser invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Keating Invest Counselors stated it has 3.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Finemark State Bank & has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

