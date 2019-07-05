Truenorth Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Upped by $1.24 Million; Riverbridge Partners Has Raised Fiserv (FISV) Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 17,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 722,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.82 million, up from 705,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 942,643 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,852 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 6,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $207.45. About 1.02M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to seek special exemptions for foreign staff after Brexit; 17/04/2018 – GS CFO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN ACTIVELY HARVESTING IN EQUITIES I&L; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES PNB TAKING $2B BALANCE SHEET HIT FROM INDIA FRAUD; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REVENUES IN EQUITIES WERE $2.31 BILLION, 38% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – LOOKINGGLASS CYBER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ THREAT INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 15,392 shares to 358,182 shares, valued at $46.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

