Truenorth Raised Its Nanometrics (NANO) Stake by $406,440; Pepsico (PEP) Position Lifted by Asset Management Group Inc

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NANO) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 13,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,679 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 94,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Nanometrics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 119,222 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14 million shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold NANO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 704,392 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 8,396 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt invested 0.23% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Parkside Savings Bank & Tru invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 782,533 shares. 702 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. 17,000 were reported by Teton. Sg Americas Lc holds 22,885 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 20,825 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Ameritas Partners invested in 0% or 1,885 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Dupont Corp accumulated 61,572 shares.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,315 shares to 892 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 18,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,319 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associates holds 0.56% or 10,111 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hightower Trust Service Lta invested 1.95% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Comml Bank Of The West has 25,633 shares. Hills State Bank Tru Com reported 48,174 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 6.52M shares. Hourglass Cap Lc invested in 4,173 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.38% or 10.94M shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 73,517 shares stake. 4,433 were accumulated by Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or accumulated 59,490 shares. Brighton Jones Llc holds 12,267 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Llc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Poplar Forest Ltd Liability invested in 5,860 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

