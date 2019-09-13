Truenorth Raised Fedex (FDX) Position by $303,236; Stock Value Declined; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Raised Stake

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 12,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 600,040 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 89.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 19,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 42,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 22,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $160.6. About 588,509 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 14,630 shares to 92,012 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 17,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,088 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,728 shares to 61,984 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,934 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO).