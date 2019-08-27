Truenorth Raised Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cut Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Position

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) stake by 19.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as Trinity Inds Inc (TRN)’s stock declined 9.47%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 1.50M shares with $32.65 million value, down from 1.86M last quarter. Trinity Inds Inc now has $2.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 76,520 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC Series 2009-1 Rating; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 09/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Buying Rooms From Joint Venture That Includes Trinity Real Estate Investments; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Nego

Truenorth Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 275460% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 13,773 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Truenorth Inc holds 13,778 shares with $2.42M value, up from 5 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $199.85. About 84,452 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp owns 263,510 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Llc New York accumulated 4,742 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 12,585 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 9,545 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 0.03% or 1.62M shares. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 13,309 shares. Shine Inv Advisory invested in 55 shares. Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Florida-based Raymond James Finance Svcs has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fjarde Ap holds 0.13% or 61,133 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 105,170 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Personal Fincl Services has 1,976 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sei has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 22,924 shares.

Truenorth Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 113,750 shares to 9,113 valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 13,867 shares and now owns 17,164 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 11.08% above currents $199.85 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity. Shares for $12.69M were bought by Boze Brandon B.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Trinity Industries has $30 highest and $26 lowest target. $28’s average target is 69.29% above currents $16.54 stock price. Trinity Industries had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 29,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 238,234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 1.09% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Aperio Group Ltd Co holds 59,048 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 659,725 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 78 shares. Bb&T holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 137,561 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% or 5.44M shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson & Co has 0.02% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).