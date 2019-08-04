Truenorth Raised By $2.71 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Cut Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stake By $5.11 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) stake by 23.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 86,587 shares as Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)’s stock rose 24.43%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 285,582 shares with $17.02 million value, down from 372,169 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc now has $4.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 396,068 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C

Truenorth Inc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 1934.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc acquired 13,734 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Truenorth Inc holds 14,444 shares with $2.85M value, up from 710 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $95.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.79M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 8.82M shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0% or 224 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,856 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.02% or 464,429 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 28,486 shares. Amer Group Inc owns 41,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,103 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,835 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 4,790 shares. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 23,210 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 78,795 shares to 771,882 valued at $44.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) stake by 607,492 shares and now owns 1.71 million shares. Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.28 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 THOMPSON J KENNETH sold $441,923 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 8,000 shares. 3,261 shares valued at $181,609 were sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER on Friday, February 8. The insider CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L sold $35,938. Another trade for 10,764 shares valued at $623,895 was made by CARTER BRIAN N on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : FIS, CHFC, TTEK, FOLD, FE, VGR, BSMX, AVP, QQQ, ZNGA, MSFT, FIT – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Acquires UK-Based WYG, Expands Presence – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Truenorth Inc decreased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 248,673 shares to 1,851 valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 4,506 shares and now owns 350 shares. Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Tower responds on Sprint, T-Mobile revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Tower Delivered Solid Growth in Q2 – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Tower +1.6% as earnings show organic growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower to Deliver Keynote Presentation at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.