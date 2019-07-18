Truenorth Position in Visa (V) Has Raised by $616,044 as Market Valuation Rose; Shoker Investment Counsel Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased by $633,222

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 3,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 13,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 1.56 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $363.61. About 1.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.22 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 2,997 shares. Lederer Associates Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 652 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated invested in 0.44% or 4,074 shares. 16,749 are held by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 30,600 are held by Chatham Gru. Private Asset Management reported 2,199 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In holds 12,935 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0.72% stake. Florida-based Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated has invested 1.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roundview Capital Ltd owns 7,175 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability stated it has 2,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.05% stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 15,792 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Alta Mgmt Limited has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,143 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Mngmt Lc holds 3.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 260,270 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest reported 1,936 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1,464 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 27,405 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 18,940 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 47,557 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Condor Mgmt invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baskin Fincl Svcs reported 4.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schroder Inv Group reported 0.96% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 31,866 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,396 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 1,312 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 359,996 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 12,750 shares.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,741 shares to 6,155 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,690 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

