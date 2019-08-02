Truenorth Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Lifted by $558,240; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Share Price Rose, Opus Capital Group Lowered Holding

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 115,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 100,419 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 215,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 461,233 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 26,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 19,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 2.73 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma

Since June 26, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $9.34 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

