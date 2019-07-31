Truenorth Maintains Position in Intel (INTC); Gideon Capital Advisors Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Has Lowered by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 19,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,027 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 29,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 1.27 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 698.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 32,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,583 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 4,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 20.68 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 3,608 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 706,512 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 63,816 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 34,056 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 227,747 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 105,761 shares. Moreover, Martin Investment Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Country Club Trust Na reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Invesco Ltd holds 61.87 million shares. Aviance Prns Ltd Liability Company accumulated 74,113 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 611,178 shares. Kistler owns 0.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 20,939 shares. Td Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,331 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.38% or 184,346 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 62,964 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can the Rally of Micron Stock Last? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,246 shares to 10,690 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 113,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,113 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 40,474 shares to 71,284 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,621 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 31,812 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Lc holds 0.62% or 3.10M shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 713,690 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com stated it has 26,389 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.03% or 65,356 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.03% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com invested in 24,713 shares. 152,600 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Trexquant Inv LP reported 58,416 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 33,927 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Capital Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).