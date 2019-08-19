Truenorth Lowered Corning (GLW) Position as Stock Price Declined; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $907,024

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $186.65. About 8.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in data scandal; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 23/03/2018 – UK investigators enter Cambridge Analytica offices in London; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN 2014, GOT FACEBOOK DATA AND DERIVATIVES FROM CO NAMED GSR THAT WAS ENGAGED TO LEGALLY SUPPLY DATA FOR RESEARCH; 11/04/2018 – Facebook leak earns ‘dislikes’ across Asia; 14/05/2018 – Full transcript: Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez on Too Embarrassed to Ask His book “Chaos Monkeys” will be out in paperback this summer; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 57,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 57,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 2.34M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018

