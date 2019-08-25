Truenorth Lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding By $1.00 Million; Chimerix (CMRX) Sellers Decreased By 10.99% Their Shorts

Truenorth Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 23.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Truenorth Inc sold 1,410 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Truenorth Inc holds 4,478 shares with $3.18M value, down from 5,888 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 380,147 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) had a decrease of 10.99% in short interest. CMRX’s SI was 996,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.99% from 1.12 million shares previously. With 515,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s short sellers to cover CMRX’s short positions. The SI to Chimerix Inc’s float is 2.25%. The stock decreased 6.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 323,824 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $712.44’s average target is -11.55% below currents $805.44 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 19 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $700 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell”. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $640 target. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of CMG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Argus Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.95 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “More Wall Street Love Sends Chipotle Stock to New High – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chipotle Stock Is Too Pricey at Its New All-Time High – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Tests New Queso Blanco In Three Markets – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Truenorth Inc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 32,003 shares to 36,583 valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 11,605 shares and now owns 136,096 shares. Fiduciary Claymore Engry Inf (FMO) was raised too.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 54,737 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Asset One Communications Limited reported 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 581 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 20 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 8,840 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.07% or 1,064 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company has 11 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 139,087 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 35,706 are owned by Natl Pension.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 865,192 shares. Blackrock owns 3.22M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). 72,573 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 59,900 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 200,675 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 15,163 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.70M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 247,317 shares. Ameritas Inv has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 140,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 33,196 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Among 4 analysts covering Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Chimerix has $7 highest and $2 lowest target. $3.50’s average target is 59.09% above currents $2.2 stock price. Chimerix had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMRX in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $134.80 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.