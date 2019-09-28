Truenorth Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding as Shares Declined; Drw Securities Decreased Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position by $1.34 Million; Shares Declined

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 20,286 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, down from 50,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 1.13M shares traded or 60.82% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Net Profit CNY25.8 Billion Vs CNY24.8 Billion Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 5,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,832 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 21,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Health Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4,300 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Euro Fl E (EUFN) by 80,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,327 shares to 15,340 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 12,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

